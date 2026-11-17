Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel will undertake a three-day visit to various villages in the remote tribal region of Garbada taluka from November 18 to 20. As per the release, Chief Minister Patel is widely admired for his humble, approachable and soft-spoken nature and firm leadership. Known as ‘Aapna Bhupendrabhai’, he has earned public trust by ensuring the prompt resolution of citizens’ grievances and public issues. Continuing this people-friendly approach, he has adopted an innovative public outreach initiative by directly interacting with grassroots-level workers and tribal villagers.

Chief Minister has planned this three-day visit to understand the daily lives and living conditions of people in tribal villages and listen to their problems and concerns. During the visit, the Chief Minister will spend time with tribal families at their homes, share traditional meals, stay overnight and listen to devotional songs and kirtans performed by local tribal Bhajan Mandalis.

During his 72-hour visit to the tribal region, the Chief Minister will review development works with the concerned departments of the district administration in Dhanpur taluka. He will also visit Baba Dhodaja Dev Temple, a major centre of faith and devotion for tribal communities, to offer prayers and seek blessings, the release said. On the final day of his three-day visit, Chief Minister Patel will visit the Government Library and Reading Room in Smart City Dahod to interact with children and youth. He will return to Gandhinagar on Friday afternoon. (ANI)