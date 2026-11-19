Afghanistan is heading toward another year of economic expansion without a corresponding improvement in living standards. National output is projected to increase by 3 percent in 2026, but rapid population expansion means the average person will have access to a smaller share of economic production. The divergence exposes the limits of measuring recovery through headline growth figures alone.

According to the World Bank's Fall 2026 Afghanistan Development Update, economic output per person is expected to decline by 3.3 percent this year, extending a contraction that has persisted for three consecutive years. Population growth of 6.6 percent is substantially outpacing economic expansion, creating a demographic challenge that even the anticipated recovery through 2028 will not overcome.

The consequences are already visible in household purchasing power. Casual laborers secured 14 percent fewer working days in September 2026 compared with the previous year, while their weekly earnings could purchase 27 percent less wheat flour. These indicators reveal how limited employment opportunities and weakened purchasing power are combining to restrict access to basic necessities.

Agricultural production provides much of the economy's current momentum, yet stronger harvests have not eliminated widespread food insecurity. An estimated 15.9 million people experienced acute food insecurity during September and October 2026, according to the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification. The contrast highlights how greater national production does not automatically translate into improved household food access.

The underlying problem extends beyond the quantity of food produced. Families dependent on irregular employment face difficulties maintaining consumption when available work declines and earnings lose purchasing power. Consequently, agricultural growth can strengthen economic indicators while leaving substantial sections of the population exposed to persistent financial insecurity.

A fragile recovery caught between trade disruption and shrinking water reserves

Afghanistan's economic constraints are reinforced by limited investment and disrupted commercial connections. Domestic revenue increased by 10.2 percent during the first half of 2026, supported by domestic taxes and non-tax collections that compensated for declining customs duties. Nevertheless, capital expenditure is projected at approximately 1.3 percent of GDP, leaving limited public investment to address development requirements.

Trade patterns reveal another vulnerability. With the Pakistan border closed, approximately 97 percent of imports now enter Afghanistan through Central Asia and Iran. Although alternative corridors provide access to imported goods, the concentration of trade through these routes underscores the importance of reliable cross-border connections for economic stability.

Export performance presents a different challenge. Afghanistan's exports declined by 15.1 percent between April and September 2026 compared with the corresponding period a year earlier. The simultaneous dependence on alternative import corridors and weakening exports illustrates the difficulties of sustaining commercial activity amid disruptions to established trading arrangements.

Beyond trade and public finances, Afghanistan faces a resource constraint that could complicate future agricultural performance. The World Bank estimates that freshwater reserves have declined by approximately 4.9 billion cubic meters annually since 2003. Continued depletion raises concerns about the sustainability of water availability for communities, essential services and agricultural livelihoods.

Kabul faces particularly severe groundwater pressure, with extraction occurring at nearly four times the rate of natural replenishment. The imbalance illustrates the scale of water stress confronting the capital, where continued withdrawals exceed the capacity of underground reserves to recover naturally.

Agriculture makes the country especially vulnerable to these pressures. The sector provides 46 percent of employment while accounting for 95 percent of water withdrawals. Its central economic role creates a difficult development challenge: the activity supporting current growth also depends on freshwater resources undergoing sustained depletion.

A favorable harvest can temporarily support economic expansion, but it cannot resolve long-term pressures on groundwater and irrigation systems. Protecting watersheds, rehabilitating irrigation infrastructure and restoring water and sanitation services have thus become important components of the country's development outlook, alongside employment creation and trade reliability.

Why projected recovery may still leave Afghanistan further behind

Afghanistan's economic projections suggest continued expansion without a meaningful reversal in average economic conditions. Growth is expected to reach 3.3 percent in 2027 and 3.5 percent in 2028, yet output per person at the end of that period is projected to remain approximately 7 percent below its 2024 level.

This trajectory exposes the challenge of achieving sustained improvements in living standards while population growth absorbs much of the increase in national production. Even consecutive years of positive economic expansion may prove insufficient to restore earlier levels of output per person, particularly when employment opportunities remain constrained.

Large-scale population returns add another dimension to this challenge. The World Bank identifies employment expansion in provinces receiving substantial numbers of returnees as a priority, while warning that further large-scale returns could weaken economic prospects. Providing sufficient economic opportunities for an expanding population is therefore central to the recovery outlook.

Access to education and employment for women and girls also features prominently among the World Bank's recommended priorities. Restoring these opportunities forms part of a wider approach to improving living standards, alongside more dependable trade routes and employment generation in areas experiencing population pressures.

Several risks could further complicate the projected recovery. A weaker agricultural harvest would threaten the principal source of current economic growth, while additional trade disruptions or deeper reductions in international assistance could place further pressure on an already constrained economy.

Afghanistan's economic prospects will consequently depend on developments beyond aggregate output. Improvements in employment availability, food purchasing power, trade performance and water management will provide clearer indications of whether economic expansion is reaching households and supporting longer-term stability.

The most revealing measure of progress may be whether output per person stops declining. With the economy projected to grow through 2028 while average output remains below its 2024 level, Afghanistan faces a prolonged disconnect between national recovery and household welfare. Breaking that pattern will require economic gains capable of keeping pace with population growth without placing further strain on the resources supporting livelihoods.