Sierra Leone is seeking to reshape an agricultural economy that supports much of its population but remains constrained by low productivity, inadequate infrastructure and weak commercial connections. Its newly launched AgriConnect Compact proposes $1 billion in investment through 2030, aiming to move farmers beyond subsistence production while expanding food security, employment and private participation in agriculture.

The government, supported by the World Bank Group and development partners, has established targets reaching well beyond higher crop yields. The programme aims to improve food and nutrition security for one million people, provide productivity and market-access services to one million farmers, and create approximately 120,000 jobs through production, processing and agribusiness development.

The financing requirement averages $200 million annually between 2026 and 2030. Yet the scale of the ambition exposes a central challenge: agricultural growth depends not only on increasing production but also on building the infrastructure, financial systems and commercial relationships needed to make farming economically sustainable.

Agricultural Potential Meets a Fragmented Production Economy

Agriculture accounts for an estimated 25–30% of Sierra Leone's gross domestic product and supports the livelihoods of between half and two-thirds of its population. Despite this extensive economic dependence, only around 15% of the country's 5.4 million hectares of arable land is currently cultivated, according to figures accompanying the AgriConnect initiative.

The gap between agricultural resources and cultivated land illustrates the constraints facing the sector, although uncultivated land cannot automatically be treated as immediately available for production. Farming remains largely dependent on rainfall, while inadequate infrastructure, limited access to inputs and insufficient processing capacity restrict opportunities to expand commercially viable agricultural activity.

The AgriConnect Compact, building on the government's Feed Salone Strategy, seeks to address these weaknesses through coordinated interventions rather than isolated production initiatives. It prioritises rice, maize, cassava, cocoa, oil palm and poultry, linking improvements in cultivation with processing, organised markets and investment across six agricultural value chains.

This approach places commercial integration alongside productivity as a development objective. Increasing output without strengthening market access may leave farmers unable to benefit fully from additional production. Similarly, investment in processing depends on reliable agricultural supplies, transport connections and the capacity of producers to participate in structured commercial arrangements.

Rural feeder-road rehabilitation and expanded small-scale irrigation are therefore integral to the proposed agricultural transition. Better transport links are intended to connect producing areas with markets and processors, while irrigation and climate-smart farming practices aim to reduce vulnerability associated with rain-fed agriculture and exposure to climate shocks.

Farmer organisations are another component of the strategy. Strengthening their capacity could support the programme's objective of connecting smallholders with structured markets, although the effectiveness of these arrangements will depend on how commercial relationships and agricultural services are developed across different production systems.

The $1 Billion Question: Who Finances Agricultural Commercialisation?

The Compact's financial architecture reflects the scale of investment required to address several agricultural constraints simultaneously. An estimated $1 billion is needed over five years, with contributions expected from Sierra Leone's government, the World Bank Group, development partners and private investors.

Crucially, the projected financing requirement does not establish how much investment has already been committed. The distinction between anticipated contributions and secured resources will determine whether the programme's infrastructure, productivity and commercialisation objectives can proceed at the intended scale.

The Compact seeks to attract private capital by improving the environment for agribusiness investment and expanding agricultural finance. Matching grants and financial de-risking instruments form part of this approach, alongside reforms intended to strengthen the conditions under which agricultural enterprises operate and obtain financing.

Warehouse receipt systems are also proposed to support agricultural finance. By connecting stored commodities with financing arrangements, such mechanisms could create additional opportunities for eligible producers and businesses to access funds. Their effectiveness, however, will depend on the design of the systems and their accessibility to agricultural participants.

Land tenure reforms, seed and fertiliser policies, and improvements in the regulatory environment form another layer of the commercialisation agenda. These measures recognise that investment decisions are influenced by institutional conditions as well as physical infrastructure and production capacity.

The proposed national digital farmer registry introduces an administrative component to the strategy. It could provide a more systematic basis for identifying agricultural producers and coordinating services, although the Compact's broader objectives will depend on how effectively the registry is developed and integrated into implementation.

The World Bank Group, including the International Finance Corporation, joins the African Development Bank Group, International Fund for Agricultural Development and Islamic Development Bank in supporting the initiative. Their participation creates a framework for cooperation across development financing, agricultural policy and private investment, with the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security responsible for implementation.

From Investment Targets to Farmer Incomes and Rural Employment

The Compact's employment and food-security objectives extend its ambitions beyond agricultural output. Supporting one million farmers with productivity and market-access services is intended to strengthen their participation in agricultural production and commercial activity, while the target of approximately 120,000 jobs connects farming with processing and broader agribusiness development.

These objectives involve different measures of progress. Providing farmers with services does not necessarily establish that productivity or earnings have increased, just as expanding agricultural production does not automatically demonstrate improvements in food and nutrition security. Each outcome will require assessment against its stated target.

Smallholder participation will be particularly important. The programme seeks to move farming toward greater commercial viability, but access to inputs, irrigation, finance and structured markets will influence how far producers can participate in that transition. The distribution of investment across priority value chains will also shape the programme's eventual reach.

Implementation will be coordinated by the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security through the Agricultural Sector Working Group, involving development partners, private-sector representatives, farmer organisations and local councils. This structure brings together institutions whose responsibilities extend across agricultural services, infrastructure, investment and local implementation.

The next test will be translating the proposed $200 million annual financing requirement into actual investments and linking those expenditures with measurable progress. Financing commitments, irrigation expansion, road rehabilitation, regulatory reforms and access to agricultural services will provide indicators of whether the Compact is advancing beyond its initial framework.