Trump's defamation case against New York Times may proceed, judge rules
A US judge in Florida on Thursday ruled that Donald Trump's defamation lawsuit against the New York Times and Penguin Random House may proceed.
A US judge in Florida on Thursday ruled that Donald Trump's defamation lawsuit against the New York Times and Penguin Random House may proceed.
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