Global trade barriers are changing where goods come from on paper, but not necessarily where they originate economically. As the United States raises tariffs on Chinese products, an increasingly sophisticated network of intermediary economies is reshaping how components, manufactured goods and production relationships cross borders. The emerging pattern challenges the assumption that restricting direct trade between major economies automatically reduces their underlying economic interdependence.

A study titled "Triangulation and Hubs: How Global Trade Adjusted to the 2018 and 2025 U.S. Tariff Shocks," published in the journal World by Viktor Koziuk and Viacheslav Kovalenko of West Ukrainian National University, examines this transformation through two major episodes of American protectionism. Analyzing trade relationships across 22 connector economies between 2006 and 2025, the researchers investigate whether the networks developed after the first tariff confrontation helped international commerce adjust to the second.

Their findings suggest that trade restrictions have encouraged the development of alternative commercial pathways rather than simply severing existing production relationships. However, the evidence also complicates the narrative of successful tariff circumvention, revealing substantial differences between trade relocation, industrial transformation and the actual economic benefits generated by intermediary countries.

How Tariff Barriers Created a New Geography of Global Trade

The traditional understanding of international trade assumes that raising barriers against one exporting country will reduce its access to the importing market. Modern production networks complicate this relationship because finished products frequently incorporate components manufactured across several jurisdictions. Restricting the direct movement of goods does not necessarily eliminate the commercial relationships embedded within these production systems.

The 2018 U.S. tariffs on Chinese products accelerated adjustments within this interconnected structure. Companies facing higher trade costs had incentives to reconsider sourcing arrangements, production locations and shipment routes. Countries possessing manufacturing capabilities and established logistical infrastructure emerged as potential alternatives for connecting Chinese inputs with American demand.

The researchers describe these economies as connector countries, distinguishing more specialized proxy hubs through their observable trade relationships. Such hubs combine logistical capacity with manufacturing structures potentially capable of processing imported components into different products. Their economic function extends beyond transporting merchandise, although the study cannot directly establish whether individual shipments underwent legally sufficient transformations.

The difference becomes particularly significant when examining the tariff measures announced on April 2, 2025. Unlike the earlier confrontation, the second shock occurred after several years of supply-chain adjustment. Existing commercial relationships, production facilities and transport networks could potentially support further changes without requiring companies to construct entirely new international trading systems.

Rather than treating these intermediary economies as permanent features of global commerce, the researchers investigate whether their specialized roles developed through earlier disruption. Their key interpretation is that the 2018 shock helped establish a network architecture that remained available when protectionist pressure intensified again in 2025.

The 30% Export Shift and Vietnam's Expanding Role

The research examines approximately 2.02 million trade observations across 2,538 product categories, concentrating on intermediate industrial goods and selected electronics products. Its principal comparison involves 11 established connector hubs, including Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia, Mexico, India and Indonesia, measured against Pakistan and Greece, which possess trade infrastructure but weaker manufacturing connections within the relevant product categories.

In 2025, exports from the principal hubs to the United States recorded a relative increase of 0.266 log points, approximately 30.4%, compared with the two comparison economies. Alternative classifications produced broadly similar estimates, suggesting that stronger export performance was not confined to one particular definition of a connector hub.

However, the researchers caution against interpreting this difference as a definitive causal effect of the 2025 tariff announcement. Statistical significance depends on the testing procedure when the comparison group contains only two economies. Part of the observed increase also reflects stronger relative export growth that had already developed after 2018.

Vietnam provides more detailed evidence of how trade relationships were changing. American imports of machinery and electronics from China declined from $207.6 billion in 2024 to $131.8 billion in 2025, while corresponding imports from Vietnam increased from $70.3 billion to $116.4 billion. These movements demonstrate a pronounced shift in the immediate geographic sources of U.S. imports.

At the individual product level, the researchers found that 97% of Vietnam's net export gain occurred in categories where direct Chinese shipments to the United States simultaneously declined. They also identified $31.4 billion in matched substitution, representing 60.9% of Vietnam's gross increase across the examined product lines.

A particularly revealing finding concerns how this substitution occurred. Approximately 91.4% of Vietnam's gross export increase was concentrated in product categories exhibiting trade patterns consistent with assembly-related changes rather than straightforward re-export under identical product classifications. This suggests a more complex relationship between Chinese components and Vietnamese manufacturing activity.

Nevertheless, the classification does not directly measure Chinese content, Vietnamese domestic value added or customs origin determinations. Similar trade patterns could emerge from production involving components sourced domestically or from other countries. The evidence supports an assembly-consistent explanation without conclusively establishing the precise production mechanism behind individual shipments.

Why Higher Tariffs Did Not Produce Predictable Trade Responses

An important question concerns whether the scale of tariff increases determines how intermediary economies respond. Countries facing greater tariff pressure might be expected to accelerate exports before restrictions take effect, while those facing lower duties could have stronger incentives to accumulate inputs for future production.

The researchers tested this possibility by comparing hubs across different tariff categories. Although the estimated export increases were larger among countries facing higher announced rates, differences between the categories were not statistically established. Vietnam also exerted considerable influence on the observed relationship between tariff levels and export growth.

The evidence does not support a general conclusion that higher tariffs consistently produce stronger or faster adjustment. The ability to redirect trade appears more complicated than the tariff schedule alone, particularly where existing production networks and industry specialization differ substantially between economies.

Vietnam's product-level results reinforce this caution. The movement toward Vietnamese suppliers was concentrated in categories facing relatively low existing American duties on Chinese goods, contrary to the expectation that the most heavily taxed products would experience the strongest substitution. Established production arrangements offer a plausible explanation, although their contribution is not directly quantified.

The timing of adjustment presents another complication. In the Vietnam corridor, 49.5% of examined product lines exhibited changes before their identified 2025 tariff shock, compared with 40.7% during the 2018–2019 episode. Yet higher-value products sometimes adjusted more slowly, indicating that earlier responses were not uniform across the manufacturing network.

At the broader hub level, the study did not establish significant anticipation during 2024 under its principal comparison. Annual trade records also cannot distinguish shipments accelerated before April 2025 from adjustments occurring afterward, limiting conclusions about precisely when businesses responded to announced restrictions.

These qualifications challenge a straightforward account of increasingly efficient tariff avoidance. The evidence instead describes a trading system whose capacity to reorganize differs across countries, products and existing industrial relationships. Earlier network development may facilitate adjustment, but its precise contribution remains difficult to separate from continuing commercial growth.

The Development Divide Between Trade Diversion and Industrial Transformation

For developing economies, expanding exports through international production networks can create opportunities to strengthen manufacturing participation. However, the distinction between serving as an intermediary trading location and generating substantial domestic production remains essential when evaluating the economic significance of changing trade routes.

Vietnam's experience illustrates both the opportunity and the uncertainty. Its increasing presence in American electronics imports is consistent with an expanding role within regional production networks, but the research does not determine how much additional domestic value was generated. Larger export volumes alone cannot establish corresponding improvements in industrial capabilities or economic welfare.

The findings also expose challenges for trade governance. Goods passing through intermediary countries may undergo legitimate manufacturing transformations or simpler forms of transshipment. Because the researchers cannot observe actual origin determinations, their evidence cannot distinguish lawful restructuring from potential misrepresentation in individual transactions.

For governments attempting to reduce dependence on particular trading partners, the distinction between direct import exposure and underlying supply-chain dependence becomes increasingly important. A product purchased from a different exporting country may still depend substantially on Chinese components, technologies or manufacturing relationships.

The study's methodological limitations reinforce the need for caution. Its annual country-level estimates remain descriptive, the principal comparison group is small, and pre-existing trends differ for Chinese imports into connector economies. The research also does not calculate effects on economic growth, employment, inflation, consumer prices or overall welfare.

The deeper finding concerns the persistence of international production relationships under geopolitical pressure. Trade restrictions can change the geography of exports without necessarily dismantling the networks that support them. Once intermediary manufacturing structures emerge, subsequent shocks encounter a commercial system already capable of redirecting significant flows.

The unresolved question is whether this reorganization represents durable industrial diversification or increasingly complex dependence on established production centers.