The World Bank Group and its partners showcased investments at COP31 expected to attract an additional $10.7 billion in private capital, alongside more than $6.9 billion in investment supporting countries' development priorities. The projects cover agriculture, manufacturing, urban infrastructure, renewable energy, and other sectors that shape everyday economic opportunities. Creating jobs and strengthening resilience are central to the investments, connecting climate action with practical improvements for businesses and communities.

Reliable electricity gives businesses the power they need to expand, and better agricultural systems help farmers increase productivity and earnings. Infrastructure built to withstand climate pressures protects investments, keeps communities connected to markets, and helps economic activity continue through disruptions. These investments show how climate-smart development can strengthen the foundations that businesses and workers depend on.

The announcements build on increased World Bank Group financing and private investment mobilized for projects with climate benefits. In fiscal year 2026, the Group provided $48 billion in financing with climate co-benefits and mobilized another $48 billion in private capital. Their combined value of $96 billion represents a 21 percent increase over the previous year.

Farmers and Manufacturers Gain Access to Finance and Technology

A World Bank Group operation in Türkiye will expand access to finance and markets, strengthen agricultural value chains, attract commercial financing, and help reduce agricultural emissions. It is expected to benefit 225,000 farmers and support more than 100,000 job equivalents, putting the Group's AgriConnect approach into practice and contributing to its goal of reaching 300 million smallholder farmers. Better connections between finance, production, and markets are central to the operation's support for agricultural businesses.

A separate Turkish manufacturing program will provide long-term financing for greener and more digital technologies, including support for small and medium-sized enterprises. Hundreds of firms will receive help preparing and implementing transformation plans through a program expected to support more than 100,000 job equivalents and attract additional commercial financing. In Afghanistan, IFC is supporting the development of an organic fertilizer facility that would turn agricultural waste into locally produced inputs, improving soil health and farm productivity and creating local jobs in a fragile market.

Solar Power and Urban Services Support More Resilient Communities

In Timor-Leste, IFC financing, support from the International Development Association's Private Sector Window, and a MIGA guarantee are backing a solar power plant with battery storage. The project is expected to lower energy costs, strengthen energy security, and generate annual savings equivalent to around 1.5 percent to 2.0 percent of national GDP. Its approach offers a potential model for other small island countries and Pacific economies seeking more affordable, reliable power.

A coordinated World Bank Group initiative in Türkiye will finance water, sanitation, and urban transport infrastructure, providing safely managed water and sanitation for an expected 1.65 million people. Nearly 1.5 million people are expected to gain better sustainable transport, with stronger climate-resilient infrastructure benefiting more than 3 million people. The initiative forms part of Water Forward, a coalition of multiple partners working to advance water security for more than 1 billion people by 2030.

New Financing Channels Support Banks and Global Suppliers

Sustainable finance loans to Turkish banks will channel capital toward social inclusion, the blue economy, climate adaptation, and the country's low-carbon transition, using instruments that include a blue digitally native note. A new fund supported by blended finance will help textile, apparel, and footwear manufacturers, largely smaller businesses in emerging markets, invest in cleaner production through IFC financing, concessional Global Environment Facility funds, technical assistance, and investment from global brands. Bringing suppliers, financing providers, and buyers together will help unlock difficult-to-finance investments in energy efficiency, renewable energy, water savings, circular production, and reduced industrial pollution, helping manufacturers compete as global supply chains adopt more sustainable practices.