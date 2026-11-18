PNN New Delhi [India], November 18: Delta Autocorp Limited (NSE Emerge: DELTIC), an Indian electric mobility company operating under its brand Deltic, has announced its unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the half year ended September 30, 2026 (H1 FY27) on 14th September 2026. The Company reported 27% year-on-year growth in Profit After Tax to ₹4.33 crore, alongside strong growth in electric scooter volumes and a significant improvement in operating profitability.

H1 FY27 Highlights- Revenue from Operations rose 4.9% YoY to ₹44.09 crore - EBITDA grew 48.6% YoY to ₹5.05 crore; margin expanded 337 bps to 11.45%

- Profit After Tax grew 27% YoY to ₹4.33 crore; EPS at ₹2.83 - Electric scooter sales grew over 200% YoY to around 9,600 units

- Cash and cash equivalents up 20.6% to ₹44.20 crore; trade receivables down 60.4% to ₹4.93 crore (vs. March 31, 2026) Profit growth was well ahead of revenue growth, reflecting better operating efficiencies and cost management, and was achieved despite a challenging period in the electric three-wheeler segment.

Business PerformanceElectric scooters were the key growth driver, with sales rising by over 200% to around 9,600 units in H1 FY27. The Company is now preparing a new generation of scooters under the Deltic brand: Vagator, Crossberg and Jetster. Development of Crossberg and Jetster is complete, with commercial launches targeted for Q4 CY2026. Electric three-wheeler sales declined almost 86% during the half year, primarily because last year included a large institutional order of 1,443 vehicles, whereas this year’s institutional order was for 83 L3 electric three-wheelers, all of which were delivered in H1 FY27. The market is also shifting towards L5 vehicles. The Company has responded with new products including Vista Vidyut, Vista Garbo, Express (a six-seater L5 passenger vehicle) and Airavat, which have received encouraging initial feedback. The Company has further secured institutional orders for 240 L5 electric three-wheelers.

Retail expansion: During the half year, the Company expanded its company-operated retail presence in Jharkhand with showrooms in Deoghar and Mahuda. As of today, it has also started operations in Bokaro, taking its company-operated network to six outlets. Strengthening Financial PositionAs on September 30, 2026, cash and cash equivalents stood at ₹44.20 crore (₹36.65 crore as on March 31, 2026). Trade receivables fell by about 60% to ₹4.93 crore (from ₹12.46 crore), reflecting improved collections. Short-term borrowings remained at ₹1.35 crore.

Managing Director’s CommentaryCommenting on the performance, Mr. Ankit Agarwal, Managing Director, Delta Autocorp Limited, said: “During H1 FY27, we made meaningful progress in strengthening the fundamentals of our business. We are particularly encouraged by the improvement in profitability and by our electric scooter business, where volumes grew more than threefold. The three-wheeler segment had a challenging period due to lower government procurement and changing market dynamics. We have prepared for this transition through investments in our L5 portfolio, and the initial response to our new products has been encouraging.

Our focus now is on translating the capabilities we have built in product development, engineering and manufacturing into stronger market execution. With our upcoming scooter launches, an expanding commercial vehicle portfolio and a stronger balance sheet, we remain committed to building Deltic into a stronger and more widely recognised electric mobility brand, and to creating long-term value for our shareholders.” OutlookDelta Autocorp will focus on building on its electric two-wheeler momentum, commercialising its upcoming scooter portfolio and strengthening its position in the L5 commercial mobility segment. The Company will continue to invest in product development, dealer productivity, retail expansion and after-sales service, with an emphasis on financial discipline and sustainable profitability.

About Delta Autocorp LimitedEstablished in 2016, Delta Autocorp Limited is an Indian electric mobility company operating under the brand Deltic. It designs, develops, manufactures and distributes electric two-wheelers and three-wheelers and other electric commercial mobility solutions. The Company has two manufacturing facilities of about 1.5 lakh sq. ft. across West Bengal and Delhi NCR, a network of 325+ dealers across 25+ states, and eight consecutive profitable financial years. Its equity shares are listed on the SME Platform (NSE Emerge) of the National Stock Exchange of India Limited under the symbol DELTIC. Disclaimer: Certain statements in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, assumptions and projections and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including government actions, local, political or economic developments, technological risks and many other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements. The Company will not be in any way responsible for any action taken based on such statements and undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as required under applicable laws.

*EBITDA and EBITDA margin are management-derived non-GAAP measures and are not separately presented as line items in the statutory financial results. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)