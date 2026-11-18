The World Bank and its Partnership for Economic Inclusion (PEI) have called for a major transformation of social protection systems, arguing that governments must move beyond traditional cash assistance to create sustainable livelihoods, employment opportunities and long-term economic security for vulnerable households. In its 2026 report, Beyond Safety Nets: Designing Economic Inclusion Programs for Sustainable Livelihoods and Jobs, authored by Shilohni Sumanthiran, the World Bank examines how financial assistance, skills training, entrepreneurship support and access to markets can help people escape persistent poverty. Drawing on impact evaluations, operational research and experiences from several countries, the study explains how governments can strengthen economic inclusion programs while protecting vulnerable populations from future financial shocks.

Global Poverty Crisis Exposes Limits of Traditional Safety Nets

The report highlights growing pressure on social protection systems as climate change, conflict, economic instability and limited government resources increase poverty risks worldwide. Around two billion people in low- and middle-income countries lack adequate social protection, including 1.6 billion without any coverage. In low-income countries, only one in four people receives social protection. Climate change could push another 132 million people into extreme poverty by 2030, making stronger poverty-reduction strategies increasingly important.

While cash transfers remain essential for protecting households against immediate hardship, the study argues that financial assistance alone cannot address the underlying causes of poverty. Many vulnerable families struggle with limited skills, insufficient capital, weak market connections and restricted employment opportunities.

Economic inclusion programs aim to overcome these barriers by combining financial support with productive grants, business training, coaching, financial services and employment assistance. Rather than simply helping households survive, these interventions seek to create opportunities for people to earn stable incomes and gradually become more economically independent.

Economic Inclusion Programs Deliver Lasting Financial Benefits

Evidence reviewed by the World Bank suggests that well-designed economic inclusion programs can significantly improve household living standards. A meta-analysis covering 40 randomized evaluations across 26 countries found that these interventions increased household consumption by an average of 11 percent and income by 15 percent compared with control groups. Participants also experienced improvements in savings, asset ownership, food security, mental health and women's economic empowerment.

Country experiences demonstrate that these benefits can continue long after assistance ends. In West Bengal, India's Targeting the Ultra Poor program generated improvements in income, consumption, health and food security that lasted ten years after an initial asset transfer. Zambia's Supporting Women's Livelihoods program reduced extreme poverty by 30 percent three years after completion, while Senegal's Yokk Koom Koom initiative delivered sustained improvements in earnings and income-generating activities.

The report also finds that economic inclusion programs can provide strong economic returns despite their relatively high initial costs. Evidence from 31 programs indicates that benefits can exceed costs by between 2.5 and 9.6 times, depending on how long improvements continue. Under the researchers' preferred ten-year projection, benefits averaged 4.3 times costs, rising to 5.4 times for programs implemented after 2015.

However, these returns represent improvements in household welfare rather than direct savings to government budgets.

Four Key Strategies Could Transform Poverty Reduction

The World Bank identifies four interconnected principles for designing effective economic inclusion programs: targeting, tailoring, thresholds and transitions.

Targeting focuses on identifying households that can benefit from employment and livelihood opportunities while maintaining protection for those unable to work. Tailoring involves adapting assistance to different circumstances, including rural and urban employment conditions, women's caregiving responsibilities, youth unemployment, disability and climate vulnerability.

Thresholds establish measurable conditions for determining when households are ready to leave a program, while transitions focus on protecting economic gains after direct assistance ends.

The report highlights Rwanda's approach of combining household assessments with local market analysis to develop suitable livelihood plans. Ethiopia provides employment and entrepreneurship pathways based on labor market opportunities, while Malawi offers different levels of assistance according to household capabilities.

The study warns that withdrawing assistance simply because participants complete a fixed program duration can push vulnerable families back into poverty. Governments should instead assess sustained improvements in income, savings, productive assets, food security and resilience.

Uganda's Graduating to Resilience program illustrates this approach by requiring households to meet transition criteria for three consecutive quarters rather than relying on a single assessment.

Governments Urged to Build Flexible and Climate-Resilient Systems

A central recommendation is to replace the idea of permanently graduating households from welfare with flexible economic transitions. Families may become financially independent but later experience unemployment, illness, economic instability or climate disasters.

Governments should therefore allow households to leave regular assistance when their circumstances improve and return when financial vulnerability increases.

The report recommends stronger digital social registries, improved monitoring systems and selective use of artificial intelligence to identify households needing support. Continued mentoring, gradual withdrawal of benefits, access to savings and insurance, and stronger connections with markets and cooperatives can also help families maintain economic progress.

Climate resilience is particularly important for households dependent on agriculture and other weather-sensitive activities. Diversified income sources, climate-smart farming and responsive social protection systems can reduce the risk of renewed poverty.

Ultimately, the World Bank argues that economic inclusion should become an integral part of national social protection policies. Success should not be measured simply by how many households leave government assistance, but by whether families achieve sustainable incomes, productive employment and the ability to withstand future shocks without falling back into poverty.