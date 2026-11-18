The World Bank Group (WBG) has recorded a significant improvement in stakeholder confidence in Honduras. However, corruption, political instability, weak infrastructure and limited employment opportunities continue to threaten the country's development prospects. According to the FY 2026 Honduras Country Opinion Survey Report, prepared by the World Bank Group's CER Analytics Team with support from independent research agency CID Gallup, perceptions of the institution's relevance, effectiveness and trustworthiness have strengthened considerably since 2023. Released in November 2026, the report highlights growing expectations for development financing that delivers sustainable employment, stronger public services, agricultural productivity and measurable economic benefits.

Conducted between May and September 2026, the survey collected responses from 166 stakeholders, including government officials, private businesses, civil society organizations, academics, development partners and media representatives. The findings reveal that the World Bank Group's perceived relevance to Honduras increased from 6.1 out of 10 in 2023 to 8.4 in 2026. Trust rose from 6.6 to 7.9, while effectiveness in delivering development results improved from 5.9 to 7.6. However, civil society organizations remained more critical than government institutions and international development partners.

Education and Jobs Take Center Stage in Honduras

Education emerged as Honduras's leading development priority, identified by 57% of respondents, followed by employment at 46%, agriculture and food security at 43%, healthcare at 40%, water and sanitation at 37%, and energy at 36%. Employment rose from fifth place in the previous survey to second, reflecting growing concern about access to productive jobs and sustainable livelihoods.

Respondents emphasized agricultural modernization, particularly processing coffee, cocoa and fruit into finished products, as an opportunity to strengthen rural incomes and create employment. Manufacturing, maquila industries, tourism, construction, renewable energy, digital services and business process outsourcing were also identified as promising sectors. Expanding access to affordable financing and technical training was considered essential for helping smaller businesses participate in economic growth.

Despite improvements in development assistance, the survey identified a gap between achieving project objectives and generating lasting employment. While 75% of respondents familiar with specific World Bank-supported projects rated the institution highly for helping achieve project goals, only 53% considered those initiatives highly effective in creating sustainable, long-term jobs. Another 44% rated the institution highly for creating conditions for better employment and aligning its support with national priorities.

Corruption and Political Instability Threaten Economic Progress

Governance weaknesses emerged as major barriers to Honduras's economic development. Corruption was identified by 54% of respondents as a reason for delayed reforms, followed by political pressures at 53% and inadequate government capacity at 42%. Regarding private sector development, 60% cited political instability, 51% corruption and 50% infrastructure deficiencies.

Limited access to finance, regulatory challenges and shortages of skilled workers further constrained investment opportunities. Respondents emphasized that improving the business environment requires transparent government institutions, dependable infrastructure, predictable regulations and stronger accountability.

Several World Bank-supported initiatives were highlighted for their perceived contributions to development. The COMRURAL rural competitiveness project supported agricultural producer groups across Honduras's 18 departments, while the PROMOSAS water modernization program improved water infrastructure in Comayagua. Rehabilitation of the CA13 highway between Trujillo and La Ceiba was associated with safer transportation and improved movement of goods. Respondents also recognized contributions to maternal healthcare, preschool education and digital connectivity.

World Bank Financing Gains Approval, but Businesses Demand Faster Support

Financial assistance remained the World Bank Group's most valued contribution, selected by 87% of stakeholders. Advisory services attracted 37%, while data and research received 34%. Ratings of financing instruments improved significantly, particularly regarding their suitability for Honduras's needs, competitive terms and timely delivery.

Nevertheless, respondents called for faster project approvals, simpler administrative procedures, affordable credit for small businesses and stronger accountability mechanisms to prevent misuse of development resources. They also encouraged closer coordination between the World Bank, International Finance Corporation and Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency to attract private investment and create formal employment.

The institution's knowledge products also gained recognition, with 70% reporting their use and 83% of users rating their quality highly. Among knowledge-product users, 69% believed World Bank Group advice had influenced government policies, while 73% reported an influence on private sector strategies. Examples included fiscal transparency, social protection, agricultural competitiveness and water management reforms.

Stronger Local Partnerships Needed to Turn Development Plans Into Results

Collaboration with national authorities and international development partners improved, but engagement with civil society remained a concern. Only 44% of respondents rated the World Bank Group highly for facilitating civil society participation in development policy discussions and implementation.

Stakeholders wanted greater cooperation with private businesses, local governments and community organizations, particularly outside Tegucigalpa. They also called for earlier involvement in project planning, clearer reporting of development outcomes and stronger monitoring of public spending.

Communication was another priority, with respondents seeking more information about project evaluations, measurable results and sector-specific development strategies. Although confidence in the institution has increased, stakeholders expect development programs to demonstrate practical improvements in everyday life.

Overall, the report suggests that Honduras increasingly values international development assistance but expects stronger evidence of its impact. Sustainable employment, transparent governance, improved infrastructure and inclusive economic opportunities will determine whether rising institutional confidence translates into lasting benefits for businesses, workers and communities across the country.