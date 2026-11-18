Reinforcing its commitment to responsible tourism and environmental stewardship, Taj Cidade de Goa on Tuesday inaugurated its electric passenger vehicles for guest shuttles, further strengthening its efforts towards sustainable mobility across the region. The initiative was inaugurated by Ranjit PhilliposeSenior Vice President,Operations – IHCL Goa & Karnataka, marking another meaningful step in the region’s journey towards its Paathya sustainability commitments.

Speaking on the occasion, Ranjit Phillipose said, “Across IHCL Goa and Karnataka region, sustainability is an environmental commitment and integral to how we envision the future of hospitality. The introduction of electric passenger vehicles at Taj Cidade de Goa is another step towards reducing our carbon footprint and encouraging cleaner mobility. Across both states, our hotels continue to adopt responsible practices that bring together environmental conservation, resource efficiency and community engagement. We believe every such initiative contributes to a more sustainable tourism ecosystem.” Across the IHCL portfolio in Goa and Karnataka, several noteworthy initiatives reflect this commitment. Taj Exotica Resort & Spa, Goa, has implemented an approximately 2 MW Battery Energy Storage System in partnership with Tata Power, reducing dependence on diesel-generated power and strengthening energy efficiency. Taj Cidade de Goa is the first IHCL hotel in Goa to receive the Green Key Certification. In Karnataka, Taj Madikeri Resort & Spa has transitioned to electric mobility across its estate, replacing petrol-powered vehicles with Tata Punch EVs. The resort also sources over 84% of its electricity from wind energy and treats and reuses all its wastewater for irrigation and flushing.

These efforts reflect IHCL’s larger Paathya vision of embedding environmental responsibility into everyday hospitality operations and building a more sustainable future for the destinations in which it operates. (ANI)