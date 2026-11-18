India's compressed biogas (CBG) sector is expected to improve its profitability through higher plant utilisation, assured raw material supplies and lower gas transportation costs, according to a report by EY-Parthenon and the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII). The report said the sector's commercial viability will increasingly depend on improving operational efficiency rather than seeking additional government price support.

It noted that the focus is shifting from ensuring stable prices to improving operational and execution efficiencies. "With administered pricing providing long-term revenue visibility, the larger incremental gains are expected from interventions that improve utilisation and reduce evacuation costs," the report said.

According to the report, connecting standalone CBG plants through cluster-based pipelines over the next one to three years could lower gas compression and transportation costs. It would also help ensure continuous gas evacuation and increase production. The government has approved the GOBARdhan scheme, which supports both cluster-based and standalone pipeline infrastructure to connect CBG plants with trunk pipelines and City Gas Distribution (CGD) networks.

The report gave pipeline connectivity an impact score of four out of five, highlighting its potential to significantly improve project economics. It also recommended setting up biomass banks and securing long-term feedstock supply contracts over the next one to two years. These measures could help address seasonal shortages and fluctuations in raw material prices, allowing plants to operate at higher capacity.

The report further suggested providing immediate relief from state Value Added Tax (VAT) on the CBG component of blended gas to reduce the tax burden and improve the economics of gas supply. It also called for fertiliser companies to increase procurement of fermented organic manure over the next one to two years. This could provide CBG producers with an additional source of revenue from by-products generated during biogas production.

The report said developing a renewable gas certificate trading framework over the next two to three years or longer could create an additional revenue stream for India’s CBG producers, beyond the sale of physical biogas. It further emphasised that improving plant utilisation and reducing the cost of delivered gas would be more important for the sector's near-term commercial viability than providing additional price support.

The report also highlighted India's estimated CBG production potential of 62 million metric tonnes annually. This could theoretically replace the country's projected liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports of 40 million metric tonnes and potentially save USD 20.6 billion annually. (ANI)