Andhra Pradesh has unveiled its new Semiconductor and Display Fab Policy 4.0, offering up to 80 per cent capital support for semiconductor fabrication units and proposing a dedicated 5,000-acre semiconductor park in Tirupati to attract investments across the chip manufacturing value chain. Announcing the policy in a post on X, Andhra Pradesh Minister for Information Technology, Electronics and Communications, Nara Lokesh, said the state would match 100 per cent of the Centre's support under India Semiconductor Mission (ISM) 2.0.

"Big news for India's chip ambitions! Andhra Pradesh's new Semiconductor & Display Fab Policy 4.0 is here," Lokesh said. Highlighting the financial incentives, he said, "With the Centre and State together, silicon fabs get 80% support, and compound, photonics, sensor, display and advanced packaging units get 70%. That's the highest in the country, ahead of Odisha and Tamil Nadu (65%), UP and MP (60%) and Gujarat (56%)."

The state government also plans to develop a dedicated semiconductor manufacturing ecosystem in Tirupati, equipped with infrastructure required for chip fabrication and allied industries. "We are building a dedicated 5,000-acre AP Semiconductor Park at Tirupati, with cleanrooms, redundant high-voltage power, ultrapure water, specialty gases, testing labs and logistics. It will be a cluster for the full value chain," Lokesh said.

According to the minister, the policy covers all 10 categories under Semicon 2.0, including chip design, machinery and materials, fabrication, assembly, testing, marking and packaging (ATMP), outsourced semiconductor assembly and test (OSAT), research and development, and talent development. Design startups will be eligible for seed funding of up to Rs 22.5 crore, while research and development and talent-related projects will receive state support equivalent to 25 per cent of project costs.

The policy also proposes a single-window mechanism through the AP Semiconductor Growth and Innovation Council, chaired by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. A new research centre focusing on photonics will also be established at IIT Tirupati.

On workforce development, Lokesh said, "The new AP Semiconductor Training Centre in the Park will offer ₹10,000 per trainee per month for 6 months, with curricula designed with industry and our universities." Inviting investments, he added, "Andhra Pradesh wants to be the place where India builds its chips, from design to fab to packaging. Come build with us."

Meanwhile, the Centre's Semicon 2.0 initiative aims to strengthen India's semiconductor ecosystem through six key pillars, including chip design, machinery and materials, fabrication facilities, ATMP/OSAT operations, research and development, and talent development. Under the initiative, the government aims to deepen the chip design ecosystem, with 105 startups already developing chips, while encouraging investments in semiconductor manufacturing equipment, materials, chemicals and gases.

The programme also seeks to attract additional fabrication facilities, including silicon, compound semiconductor and display fabs, with India's first semiconductor fab scheduled to be commissioned in 2028. On talent development, the initiative builds on existing efforts under which around 68,000 students across 315 universities have received training in complex chip design using electronic design automation tools.

Semicon 2.0 also aims to advance semiconductor research beyond the initial 28nm-110nm technology nodes and strengthen India's supply chain resilience, technological capabilities and domestic semiconductor manufacturing ecosystem. (ANI)