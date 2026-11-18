Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], November 18 (ANI): Severe Cyclonic Storm Akvan is likely to cross the North Andhra Pradesh and Yanam and South Odisha coasts between Narsapur and Puri by noon on November 20, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Wednesday. IMD Bhubaneswar Director Manorama Mohanty said that, based on observations at 8:30 am IST on November 18, the severe cyclonic storm was over the central parts of the South and adjoining Westcentral Bay of Bengal.

According to the IMD, Cyclone Akvan moved north-northwestwards at a speed of 7 kmph during the past six hours and lay centred over the same region at 8:30 am on Wednesday. The storm was located near latitude 12.9°N and longitude 85.4°E, about 570 km east of Chennai in Tamil Nadu, 580 km south-southeast of Visakhapatnam, 590 km southeast of Machilipatnam in Andhra Pradesh, 660 km northeast of Trincomalee in Sri Lanka, 710 km south of Gopalpur in Odisha and 770 km south of Puri.

Continuing its north-northwestward movement, the cyclone is likely to cross the North Andhra Pradesh and Yanam and South Odisha coasts between Narsapur and Puri by noon on November 20 as a severe cyclonic storm. The maximum sustained wind speed is expected to be 90-100 kmph, gusting to 110 kmph.

The IMD has issued an Orange Message cyclone alert for the North Andhra Pradesh and Yanam and South Odisha coasts. Speaking on the cyclone, IMD Bhubaneswar Director Manorama Mohanty provided an update on its current position, movement and expected landfall. (ANI)