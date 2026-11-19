VMPL Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 19: Pidilite Industries Limited unveiled ‘The Material Kitchen’, an immersive installation at the AD Design Show 2026 (ADDS), inviting architects, designers and creative professionals to discover the transformative potential of materials through the theme of ‘Infinite Possibilities’.

Inspired by the idea that materials are to designers what ingredients are to chefs, the installation encouraged visitors to touch, feel, experiment and create. Commenting on the showcase, Kavinder Singh, Joint Managing Director, Pidilite Industries, said, “At Pidilite, we believe great design begins with the confidence to explore and experiment. Through The Material Kitchen at AD Design Show 2026, we wanted to celebrate the curiosity and creativity that drive architects and designers to discover new possibilities. Through Pidilite Professional Solutions, we partner with the design and construction community to help transform creative vision into enduring reality through innovative materials, technical expertise and integrated project solutions.”

Designed as a curated journey through textures, colours, finishes and forms, the space showcased how thoughtful material choices can unlock creativity and translate design vision into reality. The experience drew inspiration from both an art gallery and a creative studio, enabling visitors to engage with materials in unexpected and inspiring ways. Says, Pooja Tandon, Chief Design Officer, Pidilite Industries, “Every material has its own character and story, but it’s true potential emerges when we experience it in a new context and bring it together in unexpected ways. Inspired by how a chef experiments with ingredients, The Material Kitchen invites designers to touch, feel, explore and imagine. It is about seeing the familiar differently and discovering the extraordinary in everyday materials.”

The installation highlighted the breadth of solutions offered by Pidilite Professional Solutions (PPS) across façades, flooring, wood finishes, tiling, stone care and specialty applications. Featuring solutions from Dr. Cipy, ICA, Roff, Tenax and Pidilite Building Envelope Systems, the showcase demonstrated how material innovation, craftsmanship and technical excellence come together to create inspiring spaces that are as durable as they are beautiful. Says Veeresh Malhan, Senior Vice President, Pidilite Professional Solutions, ‘Today’s design projects demand more than great products; they require seamless execution across multiple materials and applications. Through Pidilite Professional Solutions, we work closely with architects and designers from concept to completion, bringing together technical expertise, project support and an integrated portfolio of solutions that help turn ambitious design visions into reality.”

Beyond enabling material innovation in the built environment, Pidilite continues to champion design and craftsmanship through meaningful collaborations. At AD Design Show 2026, this commitment was reflected in its partnership with The India Futures Lab on Sector 47 and a special installation inspired by the iconic Chandigarh Chair, a celebrated symbol of modern Indian design. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)