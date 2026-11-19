UK has imposed an order demanding access to Apple data, UK tribunal says
The British government has issued an order to bypass encryption to access customer data held by Apple, a London tribunal confirmed on Thursday.
The government had argued that it could not comment on the existence of such an order, known as a technical capability notice, because it would damage national security and because it operated a policy of 'neither confirm nor deny' on security matters. In January last year, Britain issued an initial TCN for what is known as a back door to allow it access to encrypted cloud backups of data of US and British citizens.
That demand was dropped following months of negotiations with US President Donald Trump's administration, but in July Britain issued a second notice that applied just to Apple's UK customers. Apple launched a renewed challenge against the government at the Investigatory Powers Tribunal, a specialist court, but has been unable to give public details on why because of legal restrictions.
"The respondent has not established that it would be damaging to national security to reveal in these proceedings, as is the case, that the respondent has given Apple a technical capability notice," the IPT said in its ruling, rejecting the arguments made on behalf of Britain's interior ministry. Thursday's ruling was merely to consider whether the TCN could be publicly acknowledged and a trial to decide the substance of the case is not expected until next year.