The British government ​has issued an order to ​bypass encryption to access customer ‌data held ​by Apple, a London tribunal confirmed on Thursday.

The government had argued that it could not ‌comment on the existence of such an order, known as a technical capability notice, because it would damage national security and because it operated a policy of 'neither confirm ‌nor deny' on security matters. In January last year, Britain issued an initial ‌TCN for what is known as a back door to allow it access to encrypted cloud backups of data of US and British citizens.

That demand was dropped following months ⁠of ​negotiations with US President ⁠Donald Trump's administration, but in July Britain issued a second notice that applied just to ⁠Apple's UK customers. Apple launched a renewed challenge against the government at the Investigatory Powers Tribunal, ​a specialist court, but has been unable to give public details on ⁠why because of legal restrictions.

"The respondent has not established that it would be damaging to national ⁠security ​to reveal in these proceedings, as is the case, that the respondent has given Apple a technical capability notice," the IPT said in its ⁠ruling, rejecting the arguments made on behalf of Britain's interior ministry. Thursday's ruling was ⁠merely to ⁠consider whether the TCN could be publicly acknowledged and a trial to decide the substance of the case is not ‌expected until ‌next year.