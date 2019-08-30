NTPC commissions first ultra supercritical 660 MW unit at Khargone in MP

State-run power giant NTPC on Friday said it has commissioned India's first ultra supercritical unit having a capacity of 660 MW at Khargone in Madhya Pradesh. This plant operates at an efficiency of 41.5 per cent, which is 3.3 per cent higher than the conventional supercritical ones, with steam parameters of 600 degree Celsius temperatures and 270 kg/cm2 pressure, a company statement said.

The high efficiency will result in less coal consumption for generating same amount of electricity vis-a-vis supercritical plants and will result in reduction of 3.3 per cent carbon dioxide emissions, the statement said. The Khargone plant will have a total capacity of 1,320 MW, two units of 660 MW each. The required facilities for sustainable running of the plant like fuel handling and transportation systems are ready and the plant will start commercial operation very soon, the company said.

In a separate statement, the company stated that NTPC has commissioned its first commercial EV (electric vehicle) charging station. NTPC and Indian Oil Corporation have commissioned first EV charging station at Indian Oil COCO (company owned company operated) petrol pump near New Holland Tractor plant, Greater Noida.

NTPC and Indian Oil have joined hands to set up many such charging stations. This EV charging station is the first in the series of such charging stations which have been planned across cities and highways, it said.

The charging station offers four charging points with fast and slow charging options conforming to Bharat DC 001 and Bharat AC 001 standards.

