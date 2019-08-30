SA delegates to engage, share best practices to grow economies at WEF Africa

President Cyril Ramaphosa will lead the South African delegation to the World Economic Forum on Africa (WEFA) taking place from 4 to 6 September 2019 at the Cape Town International Convention Centre. The delegation will comprise the Deputy President David Mabuza, the Ministers of Finance; Health; Trade and Industry; Small Business Development; International Relations and Cooperation; Human Settlements; Higher Education and Training; Communications and Digital Technologies; Transport; Public Works and Infrastructure; Environment, Forestry, and Fisheries, and Public Enterprises.

Held under the theme "Shaping Inclusive Growth and Shared Futures in the Fourth Industrial Revolution", the Forum will be attended by Heads of State and Government from the continent and the world, as well as global leaders from business and civil society. Delegates will engage and share best practices on various ways to grow their economies. "South Africa is once again honored to host this globally important gathering and we look forward to learning from partners and counterparts how best to achieve inclusive and sustainable growth that creates employment and enables us to improve the living conditions of all South Africans," President Ramaphosa said. "Now more than ever, South Africa needs to create opportunities that will empower young people.

"At the same time, the Forum allows South Africa to showcase the broad range of programs we have put in place and actions we have taken to reduce poverty, unemployment, and inequality." The Forum is a platform for South Africa to profile the ways in which the country has embraced the opportunities presented by the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) and has begun to prepare for challenges arising from the interplay between technology and people. South Africa will also learn from countries that have excelled in using technology and the Fourth Industrial Revolution to advance their economies.

A wide range of issues will be discussed at the meeting, including the future of state-owned enterprises, infrastructure, promoting female leadership, investing in mental health and achieving universal health coverage, Africa's climate change challenges, fighting financial crime, trade, education, energy, building Africa's digital economy and contributing to inclusive growth, and reskilling workers for the Fourth Industrial Revolution. Team South Africa's objectives at WEFA 2019 are to - Position South Africa as a destination of choice with a large presence of successful domestic and multinational investors who benefit from the country's location, infrastructure and logistics, and- Profile investment opportunities in diverse sectors of South Africa's economy.

The President and his delegation will further highlight that South Africa has prudent macro-economic policies; is restructuring its state-owned enterprises to position them to grow the economy; is striving to improve its competitiveness through a commitment to create an enabling environment for trade and investment; remains committed to innovations and technologies that will advance the country and the continent into the 4th Industrial Revolution, and is also strongly committed to the African development agenda.

(With Inputs from South African Presidency Release)