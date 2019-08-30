Launch of Schools of Specialisation set to focus in STM fields

The launch of St Barnabas and UJ Metropolitan Mathematics is set to ignite a new level of hunger in the fields of Science, Technology, and Mathematics.

Launched on Friday by the Gauteng Education and Youth Development MEC Panyaza Lesufi, the two Schools of Specialisation (SoS) have a focus on high tech and innovation.

SoS offers a highly specialized curriculum and seeks to nurture the development of top talent in South Africa across key disciplines, breeding the country's future generation of leaders.

"This will ensure that computer literacy is a foundation for high school education.

"This will enable learners opportunities to build exciting technology and science-focused careers in the future, making a positive impact in our country and the world we live in," said MEC Lesufi.

St Barnabas High School and UJ Metropolitan High School are Mathematics, Science and ICT schools of specialization, with a series of courses in basic IT literacy, computer programming, and robotics.

The schools are part of a wider initiative by the GDE to drive participation among learners in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) and ICT subjects, giving them skills needed to target the wide range of technology careers being created by the 4th Industrial Revolution.

Through the department's partnership with Honeywell and Melisizwe Computer Lab Project, 197 Grade 8 learners from both schools will be equipped with software programming and other ICT skills.

"Industry 4.0 is shaping the future of how the world works and Honeywell's innovations sit right at the forefront of this revolution.

"By investing in courses such as the Melisizwe Computer Lab Project, we are ensuring that young people in South Africa have the best possible start to their future technology careers so that they too can go on to help shape the way the world works through innovation," said Honeywell Africa President Sean Smith.

Through the SoS, graduates of these schools can look forward to multiple exit opportunities including joining the labor market, entrepreneurship or furthering their studies.

These schools are also set to assist in addressing skills shortages in Gauteng by creating skilled labor for the economy that will respond to the Transformation, Modernisation and Re-Industrialisation strategy of the Gauteng City Region.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)