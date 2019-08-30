Abhay Narayan Manudhane appointed interim resolution professional for insolvency proceedings: HDIL

Debt-ridden realty firm HDIL on Friday said Abhay Narayan Manudhane has been appointed as interim resolution professional (IRP) to run the insolvency proceedings that has been ordered against the company. In a regulatory filing, HDIL said the IRP has been appointed to carry the functions as mentioned under Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC).

Earlier this month, the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) had admitted an application filed by Bank of India to initiate insolvency proceedings against debt-ridden realty firm HDIL. The Mumbai-based developer had said the company would file an appeal to the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) against the order passed by the NCLT.

Insolvency proceedings have been initiated against many real estate developers, including Jaypee Infratech, mainly because of default in loan repayment to banks as well as delivery of flats to homebuyers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)