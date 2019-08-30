International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Airbus pulls out of competition to supply Canada with new fighter jets

Reuters Ottawa
Updated: 30-08-2019 21:01 IST
Airbus pulls out of competition to supply Canada with new fighter jets

Representative image Image Credit: Pexels

Airbus SE said on Friday it was pulling out of a multi-billion dollar competition to supply Canada with 88 new fighter jets, citing onerous security requirements and a late rule change that allowed its main rival to submit a bid.

The move increases Lockheed Martin Corp's chances of winning the race. Airbus and other contenders had complained that Ottawa appeared to be tilting the race in favor of the U.S. aerospace giant.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : Canada
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019