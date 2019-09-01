Business advisory

Following are the top business stories to be released on Sunday:

BIZ-AADHAAR-NRI System to be ready in 3 months to offer Aadhaar to NRIs sans 180-day wait: UIDAI CEO

New Delhi: The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has said its systems will be ready within three months to offer the facility of issuing Aadhaar cards to NRIs with Indian passports without the mandatory 180 days waiting period, as announced in the Budget.

BIZ-APPLE-STORES Apple mulls 2-3 physical, an online retail store in India

New Delhi: Apple plans to set up up to three brick-and-mortar outlets in India besides an online store as the iPhone maker looks to further cement its position in one of the world's largest smartphone markets.

BIZ-AGRI-SOWING Lag in kharif sowing not cause for concern; will recover as planting still underway:Govt

New Delhi: The current lag in area sown to kharif crops especially rice and pulses is not a major cause for concern as sowing is still underway in eastern states and many flood-hit areas, according to a senior agriculture ministry official.

BIZ-MARUTI-ELECTRIC VEHICLE Costs making it difficult for EV to make a good value proposition: Maruti

New Delhi: Maruti Suzuki India, which plans to launch is first electric vehicle (EV) in the country next year, is finding cost of EVs to be prohibitive for mass adoption besides charging infrastructure proving to be a big issue, according to a senior company official.

