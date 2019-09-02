Asia's only 5th Generation - VR based simulator centre launched at Chennai by AASI

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India] Sept 2(ANI/NewsVoir): Asia's first 5th Generation - Virtual Reality based Advanced Driver Training Simulator Centre was launched by Rtn G Chandramohan, Rotary Governor, Rotary International District 3232, at the Automobile Association of Southern India Centre (AASI), Chennai, in the presence of T D Sadasivam, Chairman and other Executive Committee members of AASI. In the first 6 months, AASI will train 200 Ambulance drivers free of cost, under 'Safe Drivers Campaign'.

The patented simulator was ideated, designed and developed by Chennai based Red Chariots Technologies Pvt Ltd and it took close to three years for a team of 12 engineers to develop the hardware and software, emulating the Indian driving standards and road conditions. At a very nominal cost of Rs 100 for an 8-minute session, existing drivers can make use of this simulator to learn the advanced techniques of driving and implement it in their day to day driving style. Through this specialized training module, drivers learn to anticipate adverse situations on road and make safe decisions with minimum to no risk for self and general public on road.

The training session is a combination of level-based practical learning modules coupled with self-learning theory modules through an interactive e-learning quiz app built in-house. When a trainee registers their basic details in the app, he/she will experience a 45 seconds demo level. This level will give the trainee, the required time to get used to the driving simulator and the immersive environment of virtual reality. The actual driving levels commence after the demo experience. The duration of each module is for 3 minutes and the software has been designed and developed keeping Indian road scenarios in mind.

After completing each level, the trainee is given a detailed performance analysis report that shows their areas of strength and scope for improvement based on how many rules they followed, how many road etiquettes they adhered to and their overall behaviour on road. Based on this score, they either qualify and graduate to the next level immediately or are told to retake the same level after 24 hours, until they qualify. The future aim is for all driving schools to train learners using this driving simulator. This centre at Anna Salai serves as the technology development centre and will strive to create such riveting solutions to ensure road safety.

"It is imperative that a change has to be initiated in the society. As an organization that carries the legacy since the early 1900s, we always encourage and approve of ideas and products that will create this change. This Driving Simulator is the need of the hour and together, AASI and Red Chariots Technologies will instil the importance of road safety in the society," said T D Sadasivam, Chairman of AASI. "This idea germinated and developed as a result of the daily mishaps on road due to lack of systematic training and the burning need to bridge the gap between knowing about road safety and making it a way of life. On this momentous day, we are delighted to announce that we shall be collaborating with various organizations to train 200 ambulance drivers free of cost. This will mark the beginning of an impactful journey. The key objective of this innovation is to reduce on-road fatalities, make Indian roads safer and add More Smiles per Mile", said D V Vinod Gopal, Director, Red Chariots Technologies Pvt Ltd.

