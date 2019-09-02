TECNO to unveil camera smartphone CAMON 12 series on 5 Sept

It's heard that global premier mobile phone brand TECNO Mobile (TECNO-Mobile.com) will unveil its camera smartphone CAMON 12 series on September 5th. With an aim to build reputed camera smartphone, it's said CAMON 12 series will be not only Selfie, which is the most remarkable feature of previous CAMON series and is embedded with upgraded camera for any angle photography.

Globally, TECNO portfolio consists of three series: 'SPARK' is with AI bright camera (great camera features especially in the low light environment) for youth, 'PHANTOM' the brand's flagship series and 'CAMON' the popular camera-centric series with outstanding selfie camera features in CAMON 11. CAMON series is the best voice of TECNO performance. It is designed for social media enthusiast who leads the trend and enjoys life by taking and sharing photos.

With several of our sources and spies working round the clock, we are pretty sure that CAMON 12 series is upgraded with AI Max Triple Camera to enable super wide-angle photography, surpassing CAMON series' DNA of the clear selfie, to let you capture the beauty around you from a broader perspective.

Leaked images showcase TECNO's pursuing the extreme frame with super full view screen and obviously higher edge-to-edge ratio than 87.5% of CAMON 11, guess, CAMON 12 series at least with 90% perfect edge-to-edge ratio. Leaked information reveals that CAMON 12 Air takes the initiative to equip itself with revolutionary Dot-in Display, the first and unprecedented step to apply the latest technology trend at a very sweet price level, while the only other Dot-in Display product is Samsung S10, which is available at the much higher price level. With the remarkable 6.55 inch and 90% screen ratio, as well as the well-kept front flash for excellent low light photography, the user would have unimaginably expansive viewing experience. The striking choice brings brand new enjoyment.

Both wide-angle photography and the Dot-in Display of CAMON 12 Air deliver TECNO's commitment to bring the best device with the latest technology to the consumer to see the world. And news says that in the near future, TECNO will launch Dot-in Display product with the front camera, to bring any angle nice photography experience with a full view screen.

All these leaked features fit TECNO's recently announced upgraded philosophy. In early July, TECNO revealed their philosophy of "Expect More" from previous "Experience More", by underlining the brand's commitment to providing masses with access to advance technology at attractive price-points, allowing them to reach beyond their current limitations and uncover a world of possibilities.

TECNO's successful business with two long-term product strategies: focusing on local consumers, and using local innovation to meet local market demand to work hard at solving the user's pain points and provide value for consumers proved that TECNO is always keeping pursuing mutual benefits in both African and emerging markets. The leaked CAMON 12 series features proved TECNO's strategy well and reasons to believe that we can expect more from CAMON 12 series. Let's stay tuned.

(With Inputs from APO)