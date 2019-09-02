International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

China lodges WTO trade complaint against US: govt

PTI Beijing
Updated: 02-09-2019 19:54 IST
China lodges WTO trade complaint against US: govt

Beijing, Sep 2 (AFP) China said Monday it had lodged a complaint against the US with the World Trade Organization (WTO), one day after new tariffs imposed by Washington on billions of dollars of Chinese goods came into force.

"The Chinese side is strongly dissatisfied and resolutely opposed to that. In accordance with relevant WTO rules, China will firmly safeguard its legitimate rights and interests," Beijing's commerce ministry said in a statement published on its website.

Washington moved ahead Sunday with the new tariffs on Chinese imports as it stepped up a high-pressure campaign aimed at compelling Beijing to sign a new trade deal. (AFP) MRJ

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019