Mustard seed futures fall on profit booking

Mustard seed prices fell by Rs 12 to Rs 3,910 per quintal in futures trade on Tuesday due to profit booking by participants.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, mustard seed contracts for September eased by Rs 12, or 0.31 per cent, to Rs 3,910 per quintal in an open interest of 42,150 lots.

Dealers said profit booking by traders at the current level pushed down mustard seed prices.

