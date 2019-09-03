International Development News
Development News Edition
South African economy expands 3.1% in second quarter

Reuters Cape Town
Updated: 03-09-2019 15:07 IST
Image Credit: Pixabay

South Africa's economy grew 3.1% in the second quarter, following a revised 3.1% contraction in the first three months of the year, Statistics South Africa data showed on Tuesday.

Economists polled by Reuters had predicted an expansion of 2.4% quarter-on-quarter.

Year-on year GDP growth was 0.9% compared with zero previously.

COUNTRY : South Africa
