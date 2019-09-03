South African economy expands 3.1% in second quarter

South Africa's economy grew 3.1% in the second quarter, following a revised 3.1% contraction in the first three months of the year, Statistics South Africa data showed on Tuesday.

Economists polled by Reuters had predicted an expansion of 2.4% quarter-on-quarter.

Year-on year GDP growth was 0.9% compared with zero previously.

Also Read: South African court rules display of apartheid flag constitutes hate speech

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)