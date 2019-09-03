Karnataka minister Jagadish Shettar on Tuesday said he has sought for a report from officials on any effectsof "economic slowdown" in the state, as he sought toplay it down it as a "temporary" phenomenon, while defending the Modi government at the centre. The principal secretary has been asked to give a report, the Large and Medium Scale Industries minister said.

"I have told our officers during the recent meeting to give a report, in the backdrop of discussions and reports in the media (about slowdown)." Speaking to reporters here, he said, "overall in the state how many industries are there? what is happening there? Has any industry become sick or any job cutting or retrenchment or removing employees on contract basis taken place in the state due to recent recession? I have asked for a report in this regard. "Our principal secretary has been asked to prepare a report, in about 15 days I may get that report," he said.

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh had recently termed the state of the economy in the country "deeply worrying", and said the "all-round mismanagement" by the Modi government was responsible for the slowdown. Responding to a question about effects of "recession" and "economic slowdown", Shettar said "the recession is for time being, it will not last long.

Central government is taking several steps to control it by giving some concessions..with the Modi government coming to power, industrialisation, startups, skill development is gettingpriority." Shettar said, after taking charge as minister last week, he has held discussions with senior officials of the department and took update from them about the functioning. Noting that the new Industrial policy was getting readyas the current one would end by November-December, the ministersaid, the draft was getting finalised.

"..Everything has become Bengaluru centric today, theyhave to go to tier two cities like Bijapur, Bagalkote, Belagavi, Hubballi-Dharwad, Davanngere, Gulbarga among others." The minister said he has stressed that the new industrial policy should focus on such tier two cities with an aim to create employment opportunities there. Officials have also been asked to study the policies in the other industrialised states to prepare a "comprehensive" and "transparent" policythat attracts investment, taking all stakeholders intoconfidence.

The minister also said, his focus was on ending red tape in clearances of industrial proposals like giving NOCs and pollution board clearances. "Single window clearance should literally become single window...I have given directions to officials in this regard as it will boost investment," he added.

Shettar said he has asked officials toexamine and submit a report about complaints on land allotted for industrial purposes not being used for long or being misused. The minister also hinted that the Global Investors Meet (GIM) may get delayed.

"...after discussion with the Chief Minister we will decide whether to do it in January or March," he added. The previous coalition government headed by H D Kumaraswamy had decided to organise the GIM in January 2020.

