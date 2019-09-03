Varghese Kurien pledges supports for the Economic Development of India

Narendra Modi, the Prime Minister of India, has been recently awarded the highest civilian order of UAE - 'The Order of Zayed' by the Crown Prince, Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. This is the first time that the UAE has conferred the highest civilian order to a visiting dignitary and the first to an Indian Head of State. Thus a new era has dawned in the Indian economic and political horizon with the world coming together to recognize the new Age India.

During the PM's official visit to Bahrain to boost bilateral ties, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also met some of the successful new-age Indian entrepreneurs settled and based out of the Middle East. One such giant is Varghese Kurien, chairman of the Al Namal Group and VKL Group, Bahrain. Kurien has been at the forefront in multifarious business verticals including but not limited to real estate development, property development, construction, health and hospitality divisions. His healthcare division which boasts of 3 top-notch multi-speciality hospitals has been the recipient of the platinum accreditation by the National Health Regulatory Authority(NHRA).

Kurien along with Mansoor Mohamed, Managing Director, Excelon Group, met Narendra Modi and assured the full and complete support of the expat Indian community for all his economic programmes and have promised to provide both financial and logistical support for future programmes envisaged by Modi. Kurien in association with Mansoor will execute various construction projections in Bahrain and other destinations in the Middle East. Speaking on the occasion Kurien said that he is looking forward to new business initiatives including construction and hospitals and healthcare and keen on participate with various business heads from India and the Middle East.

Mansoor Mohamed a prolific real estate developer and also an avid sportsperson recently organized the Bahrain Premier League whose sponsorship was done by various corporate giants including SRAM and MRAM Group headed by chairman Dr Sailesh Lachu Hiranandani, himself an avid sportsperson. Mansoor has been associated with various philanthropic activities in Manama for over 15 years now and has been a successful businessman. He has been managing multiple business ventures successfully and is supposed to be very close to the First family of Bahrain.

Mansoor and Dr Hiranandani both expat Indians, operating some of their businesses from the Middle East, have assured their full and continued support to any meaningful business associations from and to India. Dr Sailesh Lachu Hiranandani, Chairman of the global conglomerate SRAM and MRAM Group, has been at the forefront of CSR has activities across the globe and has been promoting and supporting small businesses across the globe under their operational headquarters in Kuala Lumpur, SRAM and MRAM Resources Bhd and their CSR venture Malaysia Asia Chamber of Commerce (MACC). SRAM and MRAM Group has its Middle Eastern headquarters in Manama, Bahrain.

Dr Sailesh Lachu Hiranandani holds a Ph.D in Financial Management from UK, is a visionary with a steadfast background in Financial and Risk management in Hedge Funds and Forex Managements. Assisted by an able team of Information Technology and Forex associates he has setup what is today, after two decades, a global conglomerate with 8 international alliances, 10 companies,5 continents, 35+ locations, 300+ employees with a sales turnaround of USD 800 Million (FY 2017-2018). Currently, he has been in the forefront in advocating the 5th Dham which he has planned to launch in Siem Reap, Cambodia in association with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

SRAM and MRAM Group's core strengths are Agro-products and Information Technology, with footprints spread across multifarious services, verticals and operations viz, Neural Networks, Artificial Intelligence, Hedge Fund Management, FOREX Management, Hospitality Services and Solutions, Information Technology, Media and Publishing, Embedded Systems and Infrastructure. Dr Sailesh Hiranandani's brainchild HEYYCAB, the e-hailing service to be launched globally will launch it in Manama in association with Mansoor of Exelon.

