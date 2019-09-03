Talent from Top Colleges, like IITs and NIT to strengthen Tally's Technology and product team

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Sept 03(ANI/NewsVoir): In line with the company's plans to develop newer technologies to provide the SME sector with innovative and useful technology, Tally Solutions, country's leading business software provider has hired some of the brightest minds from top engineering colleges. IIT Kharagpur, IIT Madras, IIT Roorkee, NIT Surathkal, BITS and CET Trivandrum are some of the key colleges where Tally has hired from. The company has increased its engineering team by 21 per cent and cloud operations team by 22 per cent demonstrating a clear focus and serious investment behind developing cutting edge technology and commitment towards innovation.

The campus hires have been designated to work in different verticals of the brand ranging from cloud operations, corporate information systems, TEPL and engineering. "Tally has always been at the forefront of providing technology support to the SMEs and our endeavour is to make their journey towards automation as simple as possible. Our product and technology teams consistently work towards improving and innovating the software and the recent campus hires have added to the strength of our current teams. They have brought in a fresh perspective and energy along with refreshing ideas to Tally," said Chetan Yadav, Chief People Officer, Tally Solutions.

The company has been associated with around 30 colleges from the past 3 years to recruit the best suited talent for the job. The campus placement hiring has seen a growth of around 25-30 per cent YOY with current employee strength of over 850 employees across the globe. In an era where majority software companies are service focused, Tally Solutions is one of the few software product companies in the country. Moreover, Tally is a pioneer amongst the software products companies building their own technology.

Building a product which suits the requirement of millions of businesses across sectors, industries and globe requires specific skillsets and domain knowledge which the Engineering and Product teams at Tally have built and continue to nurture. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

