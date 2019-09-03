Haryana waives surcharge on electricity bill for tubewells

Haryana government on Tuesday announced to waive surcharge on electricity bills of tubewells. Besides, it also announced to give relief ranging from 9 per cent to 45 per cent to plot holders of Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) under the Enhancement Recalculation Scheme, as per an official statement.

After three settlement schemes for loanee farmers of cooperative banks, the state government has now decided to provide relief to tubewell consumers having electricity connection and plot holders of HSVP, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said. He said 6.10 lakh farmers in the state have taken electricity connection for the tubewells.

Out of this, about 2.44 lakh connections have become defaulters and an amount of Rs 147 crore is outstanding towards them. If such farmers want to pay their electricity bills, then they have to pay surcharge and the maximum surcharge amount has reached 20-25 per cent.

He said surcharge amount would be waived if such farmers make lump sum payment of their bills up to November 30. Connections of farmers, which have been discontinued for less than two years for turning defaulters, would be restored, Khattar said.

About enhancement recalculation scheme, the chief minister said earlier the plot holders were not informed about enhancement by the HSVP due to which the interest on the enhancement amount increased. He said a one-time settlement plan with 40 per cent rebate was launched for plot holders in July 2018.

Under it, more than 24,000 plot holders deposited Rs 853 crore in the form of enhancement. In November 2018, another scheme with a discount of 37.5 per cent rebate was launched under which more than 4,000 plot holders paid enhancement amount of Rs 155 crore.

Still, some plot holders are remaining, who did not avail the benefit of both the schemes, he said. The main demand of such plot holders was that recalculation of enhancements should be done in their sectors.

To reduce their burden, new rules were made and a committee was constituted for recalculation. Based on the recommendation made by this committee, recalculation of 300 sectors was to be done, of which calculation of 12 sectors has already been done, he said. Now, the plot holders will have to deposit the enhancement amount according to this recalculation.

He said that the recalculation of each sector will be different and accordingly, the plot holders will get benefit from 9 per cent to 45 per cent.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)