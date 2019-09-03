International Development News
"No deal" Brexit would cost at least $16 bln in UK exports losses - U.N.

Reuters New York
Updated: 03-09-2019 20:59 IST
Leaving the European Union without a trade deal would cost Britain at least $16 billion in lost exports, and would probably cost far more after indirect effects are taken into account, a report by the U.N. trade agency UNCTAD said on Tuesday.

"UNCTAD's research indicates that a no-deal Brexit will result in UK export losses of at least $16 billion, representing an approximate 7% loss of overall UK exports to the EU," it said.

"These losses would be much greater because of non-tariff measures, border controls and consequent disruption of existing UK-EU production networks," it said.

COUNTRY : United States
