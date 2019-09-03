Nok Air to start Guwahati-Bangkok flight service

Thailand based low-cost carrier Nok Air will start direct non-stop flights from Bangkok to Guwahati twice a week from September 22, an official said on Tuesday. Director of Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), India, Isra Stepanaseth addressing a press conference here said the flight was being introduced as people from North East constitute 12 per cent of the 1.55 million Indian tourists who visit Thailand.

Stepanaseth said the people from Thailand and NER share comman traditions, culture and culinary and TAT is working with Nok Air to serve tourists from both countries. India accounts for bulk of the tourist inflow to Thailand and also a considerable number from his country visit India, he said, adding, "there is a demand here and we are happy to serve people from all the North East states".

The TAT official said 1.3 million Indian tourists had visited Thailand from January to August this year against 1.55 million from January to December last year. Giving details of the new flight services, the airline's Director-Group Concorde Jyotsaiban Sehgal said the flights would be on Wednesday and Saturday from the Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi International airport in Guwahati.

The less than three-hour flight from Bangkok to Guwahati would be on Thursday and Sunday, Sehgal said. The 15-year old Nok Air with 14 Boeing 737-800 and eight Bombardier aircraft aims to provide seamless service for four more destinations in Thailand - Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phuket and Hat Yai, she added..

