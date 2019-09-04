International Development News
Iran's Press TV says Tehran rejects EU $15 bln loan offer

Reuters
Updated: 04-09-2019 13:04 IST
Iran has rejected an offer of a $15 billion loan by European countries aimed at protecting its economy from sanctions reimposed by the United States, its state-run Press TV reported on Wednesday.

The report came shortly after a senior official suggested Iran might agree to a similar deal with European powers.

"Iran has rejected a $15 billion loan offered by EU," reported Iran's English-language Press TV without elaborating. (Writing by Parisa Hafezi Editing by Andrew Heavens)

