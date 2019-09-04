Guar gum futures fall on low demand

Guar gum prices fell by Rs 37 to Rs 8,202 per five quintal in futures trade on Wednesday as investors cut their bets in line with weak trend at the physical markets. Marketmen said subdued demand on persistent arrivals from growing belts mainly put pressure on guar gum prices here.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, guar gum contracts for September slipped by Rs 37, or 0.45 per cent, to Rs 8,202 per five quintal with an open interest of 18,120 lots. Guar gum for October delivery eased by Rs 32, or 0.38 per cent, to Rs 8,304 per five quintal with an open interest of 50,540 lots.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)