Guar seed futures fall on weak demand

Guar seed prices fell by Rs 29 to Rs 4,170 per 10 quintal in futures trade on Wednesday on liquidation of holdings by operators in line with a weak market trend. Marketmen attributed the downward trend in guar seed futures to thin demand at the spot market amid increasing supplies from growing regions.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, guar seed contracts for September delivery fell Rs 29, or 0.69 per cent, to Rs 4,170 per 10 quintal depicting an open interest of 56,340 lots. Similarly, the seed contracts for the most-traded October delivery shed Rs 19.5, or 0.67 per cent, to Rs 4,167 per 10 quintal in an open interest of 80,580 lots.

