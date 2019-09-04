Aruna Sharma appointed independent director of JSPL

Aruna Sharma, who retired as Steel Secretary last year, has been appointed as an independent director on the board of Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL). Sharma is an ex-Indian Administrative Service officer of the 1982 batch from Madhya Pradesh cadre.

"The board of directors, based on the recommendation of the nomination and remuneration committee, through resolution passed by way of circulation on September 2, 2019, have appointed Aruna Sharma, as an Additional Director in the category of Independent Director of the company with effect from September 2, 2019," the company said in a filing to the BSE. Sharma is also an independent director on the board of Welspun Enterprises Ltd.

