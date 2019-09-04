Verizon inks deal with Altice USA to carry News 12, i24NEWS, Cheddar

Verizon has inked a deal on Wednesday with Altice USA to carry News 12, i24NEWS, and Cheddar to bring more hyperlocal, national, international and business news to Fios customers.

The customers can enjoy content from the Altice News properties, including hyperlocal news from News 12 Networks from November this year. However, in order to enjoy content from i24NEWS and Cheddar the customers have to wait till next year.

As part of the deal, Fios customers will have access to the News 12 Networks which are among the highest customer requested hyperlocal news brands in the NewYork tri-state area. News 12 will be available on Channel 535HD in Long Island, the Lower Hudson Valley, and New Jersey.

Early next year, additional markets will launch in Brooklyn, the Bronx, Connecticut, and the Hudson Valley. Verizon customers can also tune in to News 12+, which features quick stories, cultural bites and exclusive originals with weather and commuter updates.

Early next year, Fios customers can enjoy content from i24NEWS, the global current affairs news network, and Cheddar, the digital-first business news network focused on the most innovative products, technologies, and services.

Head of Content Strategy for Verizon Erin McPherson said, "We are all about choice for our customers, and these channel additions bring our customers even more options for robust news and hyperlocal offerings on the Fioschannel lineup."

President of Altice News Jon Steinberg said, "Emmy-award winning News 12 is a leading, trusted hyperlocal news brand in the New York Tri-State area, and we are excited to make News 12 as well as Cheddar and i24NEWS available to Fios customers as we continue to advance Altice as a leader in hyperlocal, national, business and international news."