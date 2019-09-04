Business highlights

Following are the top business stories at 1810 hours:

DCM2 BIZ-PMI-SERVICES India's services sector activity eases in Aug amid softer rise in new business orders: PMI

New Delhi: The country's services sector activity growth eased in August as new business inflows rose at a slower pace following which job creation and output expansion moderated, a monthly survey showed on Wednesday.

DCM7 BIZ-MARUTI-PRODUCTION Maruti to halt production at Haryana plants for two days

New Delhi: The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Wednesday said it has decided to suspend production at its Gurugram and Manesar plants in Haryana for two days.

FGN45 BIZ-INDIA-RUSSIA-ENERGY India, Russia sign roadmap for cooperation in hydrocarbon sector

Vladivostok (Russia): India and Russia on Wednesday signed on a roadmap for cooperation in the hydrocarbons sector with Moscow agreeing to look at supplying coking coal from its Far East and the two nations expanding energy partnership in hydro and thermal power.

FGN31 BIZ-INDIA-RUSSIA-LNG DEAL H-Energy, Petronet sign deals to buy Russian LNG

Vladivostok: Indian firms H-Energy and Petronet LNG on Wednesday signed agreements to buy liquefied natural gas from Russian gas producer Novatek on long-term contracts as they looked to vast reserves in the Arctic for meeting energy needs of Asia's third-largest economy.

DEL48 BIZ-LD STOCKS Indian equities regain footing; metal, banking stocks lead

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty on Wednesday recovered from the massive losses logged in the previous session after investors lapped up metal and banking counters, tracking positive global sentiment.

DEL33 BIZ-GOLD-PRICE Gold gains Rs 122, silver jumps Rs 2,070

New Delhi: Gold continued its rally for the second consecutive day, climbing Rs 122 to Rs 39,248 per 10 gram in the national capital on Wednesday following overnight gains in the precious metal in global markets, according to HDFC Securities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)