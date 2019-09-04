GE bags Rs 90cr Bengal transmission network order

GE T&D India announced on Wednesday that it received a grid upgradation order worth Rs 90 crore from the West Bengal State Electricity Transmission Company (WBSETCL) for transmission infrastructure. The company said the order, bagged through a competitive bidding process, includes construction of three new 132/33 kilovolt substations in Ramnagar, Manbazaar and Birlapur.

With over 11 gigawatts of generation capacity, the state is working towards improving availability, reliability and quality of power supply, while minimising transmission and distribution losses. GE T&D India has a strong footprint in West Bengal and was executing projects worth a total of over Rs 250 crore.

