Canada appoints business consultant as new envoy to China -source

Reuters Ottawa
Updated: 04-09-2019 22:51 IST
Canada has appointed veteran business consultant Dominic Barton as ambassador to China, where he will try to address a major diplomatic and trade dispute, a government official said on Wednesday.

Barton, a Ugandan-born Canadian who stepped down as global managing partner of consulting firm McKinsey & Co last year, has extensive experience in China and is close to the Liberal government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

