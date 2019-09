Zinc futures fall on weak demand

Zinc prices traded lower by 0.69 per cent to Rs 186 per kg in futures trade on Thursday amid low demand at the spot market. On the Multi Commodity Exchange, zinc for delivery in September declined by Rs 1.30, or 0.69 per cent, to Rs 186 per kg in business turnover of 2,679 lots.

Likewise, the metal for delivery in October contracts shed Re 1, or 0.53 per cent at Rs 188 per kg in 53 lots. Fall in demand at domestic market mainly weighed on zinc prices in futures trade but firm trend restricted the losses, traders said.

