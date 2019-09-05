International Development News
Aluminium futures slip on low demand

PTI New Delhi
Updated: 05-09-2019 13:30 IST
Aluminium prices softened 0.04 per cent to Rs 140.35 per kg in futures trade on Thursday as speculators cut bets amid subdued demand at the spot market.

On Multi Commodity Exchange, aluminium delivery for August eased by 50 paisa, or 0.04 per cent, to Rs 140.35 per kg in a business turnover of 744 lots.

Analysts said off-loading of positions by participants owing to slackened demand from consuming industries at spot market mainly weighed on aluminium prices here.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
