International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Cottonseed oilcake futures rise on spot demand

PTI New Delhi
Updated: 05-09-2019 13:39 IST
Cottonseed oilcake futures rise on spot demand

Cottonseed oil cake prices were up by Rs 5 to Rs 3,278 per quintal in futures trade on Thursday after participants accumulated positions on spot demand. At the National Commodity and Derivative Exchange, cottonseed oil cake for delivery in September traded higher by Rs 5, or 0.17 per cent, to Rs 3,278 per quintal, in an open interest of 33,150 lots.

Likewise, for delivery in December, cottonseed oil cake was trading higher by Rs 2, 0.09 per cent to 2127.5 per quintal in an open interest of lots of 36,740. Marketmen said raising of positions by participants amid a rising demand from cattle feed makers mainly influenced prices here.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

READ MORE ON : makers Marketmen
COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019