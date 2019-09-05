Cottonseed oilcake futures rise on spot demand

Cottonseed oil cake prices were up by Rs 5 to Rs 3,278 per quintal in futures trade on Thursday after participants accumulated positions on spot demand. At the National Commodity and Derivative Exchange, cottonseed oil cake for delivery in September traded higher by Rs 5, or 0.17 per cent, to Rs 3,278 per quintal, in an open interest of 33,150 lots.

Likewise, for delivery in December, cottonseed oil cake was trading higher by Rs 2, 0.09 per cent to 2127.5 per quintal in an open interest of lots of 36,740. Marketmen said raising of positions by participants amid a rising demand from cattle feed makers mainly influenced prices here.

