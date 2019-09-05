Refined soya oil futures slide on ample stocks

Refined soya oil prices dipped 0.47 per cent to Rs 751.8 per 10 kg in futures trade on Thursday as speculators trimmed their bets amid adequate supply at the spot market.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, refined soya oil contracts for September delivery declined by Rs 3.55, or 0.47 per cent, to Rs 751.8 per 10 kg with an open interest of 31,880 lots.

Market analysts said cutting down of positions by participants against ample stocks mainly influenced prices.

