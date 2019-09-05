Coriander futures fall on muted export demand

Coriander prices fell by Rs 21 to Rs 6,021 per quintal in futures trade on Thursday as participants cut down positions amid muted domestic and export demand. Besides, rising arrivals from major producing regions and profit booking at higher levels weighed on the sentiment.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, coriander prices for September delivery declined Rs 21, or 0.35 per cent, to Rs 6,021 per quintal with an open interest of 18,110 lots. Similarly, coriander contracts for October traded lower by Rs 36, or 0.58 per cent, at Rs 6,170 per quintal with an open interest of 17,240 lots.

