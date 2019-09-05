Guar gum futures drop by Rs 30 per 5 quintal

Guar gum prices came down by Rs 30 to Rs 8,100 per five quintal in futures trade on Thursday as traders indulged in offloading holdings, driven by subdued spot demand. Marketmen said trimming of positions by participants in the wake of a decline in prices at spot markets amid weak export demand, dragged down guar gum prices in futures trade here.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, guar gum contracts for September slipped by Rs 30, or 0.37 per cent, to Rs 8,100 per five quintal with an open interest of 15,620 lots. For delivery in October, guar gum prices eased by Rs 22, or 0.27 per cent to Rs 8204.11 per five quintal with an open interest of 52,510.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)