Avanse Launches Exclusive Education Loan Offer on Teacher’s Day

Education focused NBFC to offer discounts of 0.5% to eligible students for the entire month of September

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India: Business Wire India

Avanse Financial Services, one of India’s leading education-focused NBFCs, today announced an exclusive ‘Teacher’s day’ education loan offer for students all across the country. Under the scheme, Avanse is set to provide special rates – a discount of 0.5% - on all education loans as well as a discount on loan processing fees for students whose co-borrower is a teacher or who want to pursue teaching courses, in India or Abroad. In a bid to pay gratitude to teachers and encourage a thriving educational eco-system in India, Avanse will be offering these discounted rates for the entire month of September.

By encouraging and enabling more students to pursue teaching courses, the initiative is strongly in line with Avanse’s holistic outlook towards supporting and sustaining the fundamental stakeholder to strengthen the foundations of the Indian education industry.

Mr. Amit Gainda, CEO, Avanse Financial Services, shares his remarks, “Avanse has consistently spearheaded the education lending segment with its highly unique and growth enabling bouquet of products and services. Our Teachers’ day offer is another step in the right direction of propagating education and making student loans affordable & accessible for every deserving Indian student. Through this, we intend to acknowledge the role of teachers in our academic and professional lives and would like to support their children as they embark on their educational journeys. We are elated to also use the opportunity to encourage more students to pursue teaching courses in order to address the current gap in the industry with respect to the dearth of skilled teachers in the eco-system. As one of the leading education-focused NBFCs, Avanse continues its efforts to facilitate a holistically growing environment in the Indian education sector.”

Widely known for possessing a customer-centric, digitally agile culture and platform, Avanse Financial Services has been able to build a strong niche in the Education lending landscape. With an array of products and services to offer with best in class turnaround in the industry for loan sanctions, Avanse continues to provide superior services to its wide range of customers ranging between Education Loan and Education Institutional Loan portfolios.

About Avanse

Avanse Financial Services Limited is a new age, education-focused NBFC on a mission to provide seamless and affordable education financing for every deserving Indian Student. The company provides loans across two segments:

Education Loan – Loans designed to cater the entire education lifecycle of student spanning from school to post-graduation.

- Higher Education - Loans for International and Domestic Studies - Education Loans for E-Learning

- School Fee Financing - Education Loans for Skill Development Courses

Educational Institutional Loan – Loans for financing working and growth capital needs of educational institutes in India.

Avanse has fulfilled education dreams of over 40,000 academic aspirants across 6,500 courses in over 2,000 institutes across ~45 countries. Avanse has also provided growth and working capital to ~315 educational institutes catering to over 8 lakhs students. The company has assets under management in excess of INR 27 billion.

For more information, please visit www.avanse.com

PWR

PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)