GeM to devise mechanism to ensure sale of quality goods

Public procurement portal GeM will devise a mechanism to carry out vendor assessment with a view to ensuring sale of quality products at the platform, an official said. The commerce ministry launched Government e-Marketplace (GeM), an online platform for public procurement, in August 2016 with an objective to create an open and transparent procurement platform for the government.

The value of total government procurement is estimated at Rs 8 lakh crore. "Currently, vendor assessment is being done only for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). But now we will be devising a suitable mechanism to carry out vendor assessment of all sellers at the platform. It will ensure sale of quality goods at GeM," the official said.

It will be an online mechanism, where there would be no human interference. Another online system would be worked out soon to address grievances of buyers and sellers.

"Such systems help in making the portal more dynamic and feedback will improve its efficiency," the official added. The Centre is also considering widening the ambit of GeM by permitting the government contractors and private bulk buyers to use the platform for buying goods and services. Currently, they are not allowed to procure goods and services from the GeM platform.

At present, government departments, ministries, public sector units, state governments, and Central Armed Police Forces are allowed to carry out transactions through this portal. West Bengal-cadre IAS officer Talleen Kumar was recently appointed as the new chief executive officer of GeM.

According to GeM, 2,73,994 sellers and service providers have registered with the portal so far to sell 1,209,237 products and 16,095 services. The government has made it mandatory for all government departments and ministries to source goods and services from its e-marketplace.

The portal provides a wide range of products from office stationery to vehicles. Automobiles, computers and office furniture are currently the top product categories. Services, including transportation, logistics, waste management, web casting and analytical, among others, are listed on the portal.

Public procurement worth Rs 50,000 crore is expected to take place through GeM during 2019-20, up from Rs 33,366 crore currently.

