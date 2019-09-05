Bengaluru, Sep 5 (PTI) Following are today's

Following are today'sVegetable rates quoted at Agriculture Produce MarketingCommittee (APMC), Rates per Quintal

Cauliflower 400-310, Brinjal 800-2800, Tomato150-1500, Bitter Gourd 1000-4100, Bottle Gourd 800-2500, AshGourd 1400-1600, Green Chilly 600-3400, Banana Green1600-4500,Beans 1500-6000, Green Ginger 1500-10000, Carrot1300-4800,Cabbage 200-1600, Ladies Finger 600-3100, Snakegourd600-2100, Beetroot 700-2800, Cucumbar 100-2100, Ridgeguard700-3100, Raddish 400-2100, Capsicum 1500-3600, Drumstick1800-4400,Sweet Pumpkin 220-1600, Knool Khol 995-2400, Lime800-5600

