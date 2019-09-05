Working relentlessly to improve quality of rails: SAIL

International Development News
PTI New Delhi
Updated: 05-09-2019 15:19 IST
State-owned SAIL on Thursday said it was working relentlessly to further improve the quality of rails. To achieve this, the PSU has adopted measures like reducing the hydrogen content in rail steel, the company said in a statement.

The Nickel-Copper-Chromium (NCC) corrosion resistant rails that SAIL-Bhilai Steel Plant developed and supplied for coastal areas have successfully undergone field trials. SAIL is the country’s largest steel making company and as per an agreement, it supplies rails to Indian Railways from Bhilai Steel Plant in Chhattisgarh.

It has supplied more than 1.8 million of wheels of various dimensions to the Indian Railways in last six decades.

COUNTRY : India
